Philadelphia signed McClung to a two-way contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McClung had been playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 assists across 35 appearances. The high-flying guard will be competing in the Dunk Contest during All-Star weekend and will get a chance to acclimate himself at the NBA level over the next few days. However, barring numerous injuries, he's unlikely to garner a large enough role for Philadelphia to crack fantasy relevancy this season.