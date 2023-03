McClung totaled 33 points (10-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 132-129 loss to Texas.

McClung caught fire from deep and scored his most points since Feb. 11, when he posted 35 in a win over Wisconsin. Across 47 appearances, he's averaging 19.0 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from deep.