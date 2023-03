McClung (hamstring) posted 14 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to Fort Wayne.

McClung returned to action for the regular-season finale after missing a game due to a hamstring issue. He struggled with his shot and was limited to 20 minutes, but it's encouraging to see him back on the court ahead of the G League playoffs.