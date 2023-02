McClung totaled 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-124 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

McClung had struggled out of the break, but he posted his best outing Monday since winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Across 40 G League appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game.