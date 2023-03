McClung produced 29 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over Westchester.

McClung was efficient from the field and scored at least 25 points for a third consecutive contest. Across 42 appearances, he's averaging 18.5 points while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from deep.