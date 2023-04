McClung mustered 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-94 win over Long Island.

McClung failed to connect from deep, but he provided solid all-around production to help Delaware advance to the G League Showcase Cup Championship. The NBA Slam Dunk Champion figures to play a prominent role during the three-game series.