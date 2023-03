McClung posted 31 points (11-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 147-126 win over Westchester.

McClung has posted back-to-back efficient outings and notched his highest-scoring game since he tallied 35 (11-14 FG, 7-8 3Pt) in a win over the Wisconsin Herd on Feb. 11. Over 41 appearances, McClung is averaging 18.2 points while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from deep.