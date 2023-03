McClung recorded 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 104-99 win over Capital City.

McClung finished second on the team in scoring behind Jaden Springer and dished out a team-high five assists. The Blue Coats' backcourt duo will look to star once again during the G League Eastern Conference semifinals.