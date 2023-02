McClung won the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday's All-Star Night.

McClung was simply spectacular during the dunk contest, and even though Trey Murphy was a respectable opponent in the final round, McClung thoroughly dominated and scored two perfect dunks to seal the victory with a 540-degree move that lifted everybody off their seats. He signed a two-way deal with the Sixers earlier this month, but he's not expected to crack the team's rotation for the stretch run of the regular season.