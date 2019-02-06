Richardson (knee) was traded to the Sixers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers also nabbed a 2022 second-round pick and the draft rights to Emir Preldzic in the deal, which was essentially a small salary dump for the Raptors. At this point, it's unclear if the Sixers intend to keep Richardson or waive him in the near future.