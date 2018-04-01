76ers' Marco Belinelli: Almost perfect from the field
Belinelli tallied 22 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 victory over Charlotte.
Belinelli had the hot hand Sunday, missing only one shot on his way to a team-high 22 points. He has found himself in an ideal situation in Philadelphia and has now scored in double-figures in eight consecutive games. He has connected on a combined 19 three-point attempts in that time and while he doesn't offer a lot outside of those two categories, he is a nice streaming option if you are in need of some perimeter scoring.
