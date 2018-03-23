76ers' Marco Belinelli: Another double-digit outing Thursday
Belinelli recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Magic on Thursday.
Belinelli put forth another solid effort Thursday as he scored at least 15 points for the third consecutive game. The last three games mark his best stretch since joining the team. Owners in need of points and three-pointers could take a chance on Belinelli, but he tends to be streaky.
