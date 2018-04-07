76ers' Marco Belinelli: Best game since Dec. 22
Belinelli accounted for 23 points (7-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists during Friday's 132-130 win over Cleveland.
This was Belinelli's highest scoring total since knocking down 27 points at Oklahoma City back on Dec. 22, as he shot an effective 50 percent from three-point range on 12 attempts Friday. Belinelli has now safely scored in double figures in 11 straight games, a streak in which he is averaging 16.8 points and 2.3 assists per game.
