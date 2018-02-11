76ers' Marco Belinelli: Commits to Sixers
Belinellli will sign a free-agent deal with the Sixers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Belinelli and the Hawks reached a buyout agreement on Friday, and the guard will become unrestricted Monday after clearing waivers. The 31-year-old should provide consistent long-range shooting off the bench to a Philadelphia team that's in the playoff hunt, currently occupying eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Belinelli averaged 11.4 points while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point distance for Atlanta this season.
More News
-
Marco Belinelli: Finalizing buyout with Hawks•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Will rejoin team Friday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Not traveling with team to Orlando•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Contributes 15 points off bench•
-
Hawks' Marco Belinelli: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...