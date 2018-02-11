Belinellli will sign a free-agent deal with the Sixers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Belinelli and the Hawks reached a buyout agreement on Friday, and the guard will become unrestricted Monday after clearing waivers. The 31-year-old should provide consistent long-range shooting off the bench to a Philadelphia team that's in the playoff hunt, currently occupying eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Belinelli averaged 11.4 points while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point distance for Atlanta this season.