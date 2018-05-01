76ers' Marco Belinelli: Continues producing to open second round
Belinelli netted 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added one rebound and one assist across 28 minutes during Philadelphia's 117-101 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
As was the case during the first round, Belinelli served as the most reliable source of scoring on the Sixers' second unit to open the series against the Celtics. The veteran sharpshooter once again saw a hefty load of minutes, as well, and he's now scored in double digits in all six of Philadelphia's postseason contests. He'll look to continue making solid contributions off the bench in Thursday's Game 2.
