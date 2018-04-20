Belinelli tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 victory over the Heat.

Belinelli is the sharpshooter of the second unit, but also finds playing time with the starters when they need to go small. He was the only guard off the bench to reach double-digit minutes, so he is locked in as the go-to guard off the bench and he could continue to post high-scoring affairs based on his streaky shooting.