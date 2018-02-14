Belinelli will be available to make his Sixers debut Wednesday against the Heat, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Belinelli was held out of Monday's game against the Knicks, but he's officially completed his paperwork with the Sixers and will be an option for coach Brett Brown off the bench. Brown indicated that he'll utilize a nine-man rotation, with Belinelli essentially filling the spot vacated by Justin Anderson (ankle).