Belinelli will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bucks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Sixers originally confirmed that Redick was starting as usual, but he was then a late scratch with what's being listed as lower back tightness. That allows Belinelli to pick up the start at shooting guard, likely giving him a slight uptick in usage. That said, Belinelli already logged 30 or more minutes in the three of his last four games, so his workload likely won't see a drastic increase. Look for T.J. McConnell to also see added run in the backcourt with Redick out.