Belinelli is dealing with right groin tightness and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.

It's the first we've heard of the groin injury for Belinelli, but the fact it's listed as just tightness likely means it's nothing too serious. Look for Belinelli to test everything out during pregame warmups, with another update on his availability likely coming shortly before tip-off. If Belinelli were to miss time, T.J. McConnell would likely see an uptick in playing time, while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot or Jerryd Bayless could rejoin the rotation.