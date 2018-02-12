76ers' Marco Belinelli: Not expected to play Monday
Belinelli, who has officially signed with the Sixers, is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Knicks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Coach Brett Brown said the plan is to hold Belinelli out of Monday's contest unless it's absolutely necessary, so fantasy owners should avoid the situation for now. That means his debut will likely occur Wednesday against the Heat and according to Jessica Camerato of NBS Sports Philadelphia, Belinelli is expected to operate as the team's eighth man. What sort of workload that means for him isn't exactly clear and it may be wise to monitor the situation before deploying the three-point specialist in season-long or DFS lineups.
