Belinelli posted 20 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 win over the Hawks.

Belinelli has been hit-or-miss on most nights this year with his three-point shot, but one thing has remained fairly constant: his minutes off the bench. Over his last 12 games, Belinelli has averaged 27.5 minutes per game, with none of those games dipping below 20 minutes played, which should continue into the postseason.