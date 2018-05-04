76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 11 off bench in Game 2
Belinelli scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding three assists and a rebound in 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.
He led the Sixers' second unit in scoring, and Belinelli has been a very steady outside threat in the postseason, scoring in double digits in seven straight games. The team may need a little more from him Saturday back home in Game 3 if they're going to climb back into the series, however.
More News
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Continues producing to open second round•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Drops 21 points off bench in Game 3•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Tallies 25 off bench in Game 1 win•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Late addition to starting five Wednesday•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Plays 32 minutes Tuesday•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Best game since Dec. 22•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....