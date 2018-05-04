Belinelli scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding three assists and a rebound in 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.

He led the Sixers' second unit in scoring, and Belinelli has been a very steady outside threat in the postseason, scoring in double digits in seven straight games. The team may need a little more from him Saturday back home in Game 3 if they're going to climb back into the series, however.