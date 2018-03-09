Belinelli finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.

Belinelli was listed as questionable due to right groin tightness, though ultimately he was ruled good to go. Belinelli saw the fourth most minutes on the team, and he was one of five 76ers in double figures. He has now reached double figures in eight of his first 10 games with the team, and this was his heaviest load of minutes yet. Based on that, it seems safe to assume the injury did not bother Belinelli, but he is only valuable for his scoring and threes.