76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 14 points in Thursday's loss
Belinelli finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.
Belinelli was listed as questionable due to right groin tightness, though ultimately he was ruled good to go. Belinelli saw the fourth most minutes on the team, and he was one of five 76ers in double figures. He has now reached double figures in eight of his first 10 games with the team, and this was his heaviest load of minutes yet. Based on that, it seems safe to assume the injury did not bother Belinelli, but he is only valuable for his scoring and threes.
More News
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Listed as questionable Thursday•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 15 off bench Saturday•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 17 points in team debut•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Expected to make Sixers debut Wednesday•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Not expected to play Monday•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Status unclear for Monday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...