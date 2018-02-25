76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 15 off bench Saturday
Belinelli scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Magic.
His adjustment to his new digs hasn't been completely smooth, as Belinelli was held to just five points Thursday, but the veteran shooter appears to be settling in as the Sixers' top scoring option on the second unit. With the offense flowing through Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, though, Belinelli's usage isn't likely to increase even if he were to work his way into the starting lineup.
