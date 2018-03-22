Belinelli collected 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 victory over the Grizzlies.

Belinelli saw extended run in the contest due to the nature of the score, but he certainly made the most of it by leading the second unit offensively. Coming off the heels of a 21-point outing last time out, Belinelli is making his case to be the go-to scorer for the 76ers off their bench down the stretch.