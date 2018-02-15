76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 17 points in team debut
Belinelli recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one rebound across 28 minutes during a 104-102 win over the Heat on Wednesday.
Belinelli was good in his team debut as he led the bench unit with 17 points. It was an effective debut but he didn't provide much of anything besides points and three-pointers. Belinelli tends to be streaky, but he's always capable of these types of performances.
