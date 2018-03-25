Belinelli finished with 17 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 victory over Minnesota.

Belinelli continues to provide nice scoring off the 76ers bench, recording double-digits for the fourth consecutive game. He doesn't offer much outside of points and three-pointers but his minutes are consistent and he is a great streaming option, especially given the playoffs are here.