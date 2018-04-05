Belinelli produced 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Pistons.

Belinelli continues to provide a necessary scoring punch off the bench, though he did tally more turnovers (four) than assists. He was the lone reserve to see more than 19 minutes, with the other four totaling two more points than Belinelli did all by himself. Expect him to continue hoisting plenty of shots, as he clearly has the green light from the coaching staff and his teammates. With that being said, don't expect well-rounded stats on a regular basis.