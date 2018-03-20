76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 21 points in Monday's win
Belinelli contributed 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Hornets.
Belinelli got hot from beyond the arc, and his teammates continued to feed him. He benefits from playing on the squad that averages the most passes per game, though as evidenced by tonight, Belinelli doesn't do much besides score and hit threes.
