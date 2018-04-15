76ers' Marco Belinelli: Tallies 25 off bench in Game 1 win
Belinelli went for 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Philadelphia's 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Belinelli was nearly as dynamic as the man he backs up, J.J. Redick, who led all scorers with 28 points. The veteran sharpshooter put up the most shot attempts of any player on the Sixers for the night and tied both Redick and Dario Saric for the team lead in made threes (four). Belinelli's scoring punch off the bench figures to continue playing a pivotal role for the Sixers as the series unfolds.
More News
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Late addition to starting five Wednesday•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Plays 32 minutes Tuesday•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Best game since Dec. 22•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Almost perfect from the field•
-
76ers' Marco Belinelli: Scores 17 points in victory•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....