Belinelli went for 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Philadelphia's 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Belinelli was nearly as dynamic as the man he backs up, J.J. Redick, who led all scorers with 28 points. The veteran sharpshooter put up the most shot attempts of any player on the Sixers for the night and tied both Redick and Dario Saric for the team lead in made threes (four). Belinelli's scoring punch off the bench figures to continue playing a pivotal role for the Sixers as the series unfolds.