76ers' Marco Belinelli: Will play through tight groin
Belinelli, who was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Nets with right groin tightness, will be available for the contest, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With the groin issue not significant enough to sideline him, Belinelli will take aim at a fourth straight double-digit scoring effort Sunday after averaging 11.7 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field during the previous three contests. While he's been an effective scorer off the bench since joining the 76ers in February, Belinelli doesn't offer much production in any other category besides three-pointers, rendering him an underwhelming fantasy option in most leagues.
