Bagley signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers on Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bagley had limited playing time in college at Arizona State, as he missed most of the 2021-22 campaign due to a knee injury before he was suspended during the 2022-23 season before stepping away from the team. He wasn't drafted Thursday but will have a chance to compete for a role with Philadelphia during the offseason.