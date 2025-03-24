Bagley and the 76ers agreed to a 10-day contract Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers have been ravaged by injuries, so Bagley could see rotation minutes right away. He's replacing Oshae Brissett (knee), who appeared in six straight games (two starts) for the 76ers, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 23.8 minutes before his 10-day contract expired. Bagley has been a standout with Delaware in the G League, averaging 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 18 outings.