Morris posted 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Morris returned after missing the previous two games with a foot injury by ending as one of four 76ers with 15 or more points and finishing three points short of the 20-point mark. Morris tied a season high in scoring, a feat he last tallied Jan. 10 in a loss to Atlanta.