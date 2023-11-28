Morris finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 20 minutes during Monday's 138-94 victory over the Lakers.

Morris was impressive off the bench Monday and had one of his best outings of the campaign, as he made the most of his minutes and was particularly sharp from three-point range. Morris reached the 20-minute mark for the first time this season, but there's a strong chance that might have happened due to the nature of the blowout win rather than him having a large role off the bench.