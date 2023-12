Morris is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Morris will replace De'Anthony Melton (thigh) in the starting five for Friday's contest. Morris averaged 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 20.3 minutes across his last three starts.