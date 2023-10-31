Morris (personal), Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Kenyon Martin were traded from the Clippers to the 76ers on Tuesday in exchange for James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Morris averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game over three full seasons with the Clippers but wasn't part of the team's rotation over the first three games of the 2023-24 season. He was away from the team recently but will now have a change of scenery early in the season. It's not yet clear whether the 34-year-old will be able to suit up for his new team right away following his recent absence, and his role with the 76ers is somewhat murky since several frontcourt players were moved from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. However, it certainly seems possible that Morris will at least be part of the team's rotation off the bench.