Morris (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Golden State, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Morris continues to deal with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He's appeared in back-to-back games after missing the prior two contests, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined again for the second half of a back-to-back set. He scored nine points (3-7 FG) in 22 minutes during Monday's blowout loss to Portland.