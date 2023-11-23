Morris chipped in 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Surprisingly, Morris got the start at center with Joel Embiid (hip) sidelined. He wasted no time establishing himself offensively in limited minutes, taking more shots and scoring more points in 16 minutes than he had in total over his previous seven appearances. Once Embiid is back, Morris figures to return to single-digit minutes.