Morris posted 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Morris returned after missing the previous two games with a foot injury and found himself in the starting lineup with Joel Embiid (knee) and Tobias Harris (illness) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle) sidelined. That led to Morris playing a season-high 33 minutes and tying his season high in scoring. The veteran has been a consistent presence in Philly's rotation but he's not worth much fantasy attention when the Sixers are close to full strength.