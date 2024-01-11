Morris posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Hawks.

It was the best scoring effort of the season for the veteran forward, although he did need an extra five minutes of game time to get there. Morris has seen a bigger role in the Philly rotation of late and has seen his production creep up a bit, and he's scored in double digits each of the last four times he's played at least 20 minutes. Unless the team gets wracked by injuries however, Morris is unlikely to approach the 28.1 minutes a game he was seeing as recently as last season with the Clippers.