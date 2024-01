Morris is questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

This is a new issue for Morris, but he's considered day-to-day. He's had a minor role for the 76ers, averaging 19.0 minutes in January with 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers. The 76ers will likely use a committee approach to soak up Morris' minutes if he can't suit up.