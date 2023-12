Morris won't start Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

With Joel Embiid (illness) and Nicolas Batum (finger) sidelined, Morris drew a spot start next to Paul Reed in Philly's frontcourt during Friday's loss to Boston. However, Embiid and Batum will be back in action Wednesday, sending Morris and Reed to reserve roles. In his last outing off the bench, Morris scored 16 points (6-8 FG) in 20 minutes.