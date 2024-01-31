Morris (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Morris isn't 100 percent yet, so the 76ers will take it easy on the veteran for the second leg of this back-to-back set. In 22 minutes against Portland on Sunday, Morris fared well with nine points, two rebounds and one three-pointer.
