Head coach Nick Nurse said Morris (foot) "should be OK" to play Thursday against the Pacers after practicing Wednesday, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Morris sat out Monday's 133-123 win over the Spurs due to a bout of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but his presence in practice a day later suggests the issue isn't a particularly concerning one. Assuming he's cleared to play Thursday, Morris will likely settle back into a minor role in the Philadelphia rotation. Since moving back to the bench Jan. 10 after a spot start, Morris has averaged 19.3 minutes per game in six appearances before he missed Monday's contest.