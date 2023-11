Morris will enter the first unit for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

After seeing fewer than 10 minutes in each of Philadelphia's past four games, Morris will be thrust into the starting lineup with Joel Embiid (hip) sidelined. The starting five features Morris, Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton. While he'll certainly see more action than he has recently, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Morris to handle 30 minutes.