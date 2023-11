Morris (undisclosed) is still in "ramp-up" mode and didn't suit up for Thursday's matchup against Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Morris wasn't on the injury report for Thursday's game, suggesting he'd suit up, but he was ultimately unavailable. It's unclear if Morris is dealing with an injury, or if he's still just getting acclimated to his new team. Either way, his next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Suns.