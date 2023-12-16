Morris closed with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Friday's 124-92 win over the Pistons.

Morris couldn't miss from deep Friday, draining all five of his three-point attempts in the blowout win. He finished with his highest scoring performance thus far in December and notched double-digit points for just the second time in his past five contests. Morris hasn't played more than 16 minutes in any game during that span, severely limiting his fantasy viability.