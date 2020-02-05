76ers' Marial Shayok: Back with big club
Shayok was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Josh Richardson (hamstring) still sidelined, Shayok will provide the Sixers with extra depth on the wing for the team's upcoming back-to-back, which begins Thursday in Milwaukee. Across 25 games (23 starts) in the G League this season, Shayok is averaging 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.4 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...