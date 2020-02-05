Shayok was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Josh Richardson (hamstring) still sidelined, Shayok will provide the Sixers with extra depth on the wing for the team's upcoming back-to-back, which begins Thursday in Milwaukee. Across 25 games (23 starts) in the G League this season, Shayok is averaging 23.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.4 minutes.