76ers' Marial Shayok: Contributes 14 off the bench
Shayok totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 17 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Raptors in the consolation bracket of the Las Vegas Summer League.
With a newly-minted two-way deal, the second-round pick from Iowa State seems poised for a role in Philly's G-League squad. The Sixers will give Josh Richardson and Zhaire Smith the first shot at the two spot to begin the season, but Shayok could be called up if both guards falter.
